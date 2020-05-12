Manatee County drops time limit on beach parking

Two-hour parking time limits have been lifted at Manatee County beaches beginning May 13.

Manatee County Commissioners approved dropping the limits at a meeting to update news about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office will provide reinforcement along popular beach areas during the weekends through July 12. Beginning May 13, beaches will be open from sunrise to 10 p.m.

Commissioners approved extending the local state of emergency for seven days.

Coryea said Manatee County is looking to reopen public libraries and swimming pools beginning June 8, as long as coronavirus positive test results continue to trend downward.

Smaller venues, such as pickleball, tennis and basketball courts, might open sooner.





