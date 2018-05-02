Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Mac Mitchell

Mac Mitchell is a sophomore center on Sarasota High's football team. New Sailors coach Spencer Hodges said Mitchell has had a great spring practice and is a name to watch in the fall.

When did you start playing football?

When I was in sixth grade. I needed something to do to get off the couch, something where I could be big.

What is the appeal to you?

To be able to go against guys on every play and know they can't beat me.

What is your best skill?

Being coachable. A lot of kids don't pay attention during practice, but if you do and you listen to coaches, you can do anything.

What is your favorite memory?

Last year on the freshman team, when we played Riverview High, we drove down the field late and scored (to win), and I carried our quarterback (Vincent Parisi) off the field.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Wanting to be lazy. To stop and smell the roses, I guess. Now, I wake up and I think about how I want to be better than I was the day before. My dad (Joe Mitchell) helps push me as well.

What is your favorite food?

Pizza (laughs). Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs ... pretty much any 'meat lover's' pizza.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Scotland. It looks beautiful and scenic there in pictures.

What is your biggest fear?

Failing. It's the one thing I try to avoid in life.

What is the best advice you have received?

'Ask not for a lighter load, but for broader shoulders.' That's our motto on the offensive line right now.

Finish this sentence: Mac Mitchell is ...

... Persistent. In life, I always want to keep going.