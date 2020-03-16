A Longboat Key resident of the Privateer condominium complex has tested positive for coronavirus, according to an email sent to owners and guests.

The man who tested positive has been hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial. His wife is undergoing quarantine in her unit at the Privateer, according to an email from condo management. She shows no symptoms, the email said.

“As a management and Board for the building, we are wiping everything down with regularity in an effort to contain the problem,” the email reads. “Please follow the CDC guidelines for contact and care.”

Privateer condo association president Ellen Parker, nor her husband Larry Parker, would comment beyond the content of the email.

“If you have any of the signs of this virus, please contact your physician immediately,” the email reads. “If you test positive please let the Board know so we can take appropriate actions.”

The email — signed by Ellen Parker, Herb Zaretsky, Mike Forrest, Rich Spriggle and Will Hebert — suggests any residents to cancel their visit if they are not currently living at the condo.

The Privateer office is close “until further notice,” but residents can call office management. Guests who made reservations for the condo’s guest suite will also receive a full refund, according to the email.

"Please consider laying low and minimizing trips and contact with other people for the next two weeks,” the email reads.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced Monday it has four confirmed cases at its facility.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommends for the next eight weeks, organizers cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people throughout the U.S. On Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump recommended avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus.

Florida has 137 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday afternoon. Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Sarasota County has three confirmed cases and Manatee County has five.

People are advised to frequently wash their hands with soap and water. The CDC recommends avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. People are urged to stay home if they are sick.