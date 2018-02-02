Longboat Key Police Department investigators have ruled out accidental or natural causes of death in their probe of the circumstances that led to the discovery of a woman's body last week in a sauna at the Harbourside Moorings clubhouse, according to the department.

Law enforcement and the District 12 Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega have not said how the 54-year-old woman, whose body bore signs of trauma, died Tuesday, Jan. 23. There has been no determination if the death was a homicide or suicide, said Police Chief Pete Cumming.

Family have identified the victim as Lori Martin, a woman whose death Dr. Vega said he was investigating.

Lori Martin

The woman has not been publicly identified by police.

Blood was found at the scene, prompting police to “essentially dismantle” most of the sauna, sending panels to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office for forensic inspection.

A video reviewed by police shows the woman leaving a boat at the Moorings around 11 a.m. and not returning, Cumming said.

An occupant of the Moorings Boatyard found her body about six hours later, Cumming said.

Police estimate the woman died between noon and 2 p.m., Cumming said.

Cumming said his investigators have opinions about how the woman died but won’t release anything publicly until the department receives its report from the Medical Examiner.

“I’m not panicking, we’re putting all our resources on it. We’re where we should be with the investigation,” Cumming said.

Toxicology tests could take weeks, or months, before revealing conclusive information.