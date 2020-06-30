Longboat plans Thursday vote on mask rule

Longboat Key Town Commissioners plan to virtually meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to consider an emergency ordinance to require mask wearing, a rule that would take effect in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

As part of a general discussion of COVID-19 and the executive order on Monday to close Longboat Key beach parking areas, commissioners pivoted to discussion of masks, especially in light of Sarasota passing its own set of rules on Monday.

Longboat Key Town Attorney Maggie Mooney and Town Manager Tom Harmer said they would look at Sarasota’s new rule as a guide in crafting an emergency ordinance for Thursday consideration.

If approved by a 2/3 vote, the emergency rule would take effect immediately without the requirement of a second reading and second vote.

In voting unanimously to authorize the Thursday teleconference meeting, town commissioners expressed a consensus to begin requirements for mask wearing at age 5 or 6 and to require masks inside public spaces and outside when social distancing is not possible or being practiced.