Longboat Key beach parking to close Tuesday

Longboat Key will close its public beach access parking on Tuesday until further notice because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order includes Quick Point and Overlook Park parking access.

Town Manager Tom Harmer’s latest executive order also closes the public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durante Park until further notice.

Harmer is set to re-evaluate his latest executive order by July 13, meaning the closures will likely extend beyond the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The town’s public beach parking closed from mid-March until June 1 to help control the spread of COVID-19.

Town facilities, including Town Hall, remain closed to the public. However, anyone can contact the town by calling (941) 316-1999, through email or by making an appointment.

