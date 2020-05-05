Longboat plans test of new alert system

Longboat Key officials on Thursday, May 7 are planning a test of the town's new Alert Longboat Key emergency-notification system.

Residents who were previously signed up for the town’s Code Red system have been automatically shifted to Alert Longboat Key. Thursday’s test will confirm that shift with a pair of notifications.

Around 1 p.m., Code Red users will receive a test alert, followed by a short time later by an alert from Alert Longboat Key. That double alert means the transfer of information was successful and no other action is needed.

If you do not receive a call from Alert Longboat Key, you have four registration options:

Visit www.longboatkey.org, click on the Alert Longboat Key tab on the home page to register for Alert Longboat Key;

Download the Everbridge Mobile App, search for Longboat Key and register;

E-mail [email protected] , provide your name, Longboat Key address, phone(s), e-mail(s) or other contact information;

On May 4, 2020 in collaboration with Sarasota County, and other local municipalities, the town of Longboat Key began their transition to a new emergency notification system – Alert Longboat Key, which is operated Everbridge.