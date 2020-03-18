Longboat Key's Publix store puts customer limit on water, toilet paper

Longboat Key fire chief Paul Dezzi on Wednesday afternoon discussed the town’s plans amid concerns about the coronavirus threat.

Here is a recap of the conference call:

Drive-thru testing sites

The town of Longboat Key will not have any drive-thru coronavirus testing sites for the foreseeable future, Dezzi said.

Dezzi said the drive-thru sites will be strategically placed throughout Florida.

There are two main reasons people are tested: If they are showing symptoms or if they are exposed to the virus. COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, coughing and shortness of breath.

People are advised to wash their hands with soap and water, stay home if they're sick and to call their doctor if they are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, data from the Florida Department of Health shows there are 289 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. It includes four cases in Sarasota County and eight in Manatee County. So far, seven people have died in Florida.

Carts were full at Publix on Monday morning.

Publix

The Publix store at 525 Bay Isles Parkway is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The grocery store is limiting customers to one case of water, one package of toilet paper and one package of paper towels.

While Publix does not deliver groceries to people, the grocer uses a third-party delivery service called Instacart. People can call Instacart at (888)246-246-7822 to have their Publix groceries delivered.

Before state guidelines on public gatherings on beaches were announced, Lido Beach well-attended.

Beach gatherings

As of Wednesday afternoon, Manatee and Sarasota counties have not closed any beaches.

Longboat Key will follow Sarasota County’s lead in this emergency situation, according to Dezzi.

Dezzi said people should abide by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order against group gatherings larger than 10 people at beaches. People must maintain a six-foot distance from others, too.

Longboat Key has already canceled several large events scheduled in March and April.

March 23 meeting still scheduled

There are still plans to hold the March 23 Town Commission Statutory Meeting where incoming commissioners B.J. Bishop and Sherry Dominick will take their new seats.

Commissioners will vote on a mayor and vice mayor too.

Longboat Key will do its best to practice social distancing at the meeting. However, it is inevitable there will be more than 10 people at town hall.

“Yesterday, they had the election at town hall, and we had very few issues there,” Dezzi said.

For people who want to limit their exposure with others, the town plans to live stream the meeting on its website. People can also email their commentary to town staff.