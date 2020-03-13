Longboat shuts down plans for large gatherings

Longboat Key announced Friday afternoon the cancellation of public events with anticipated large attendance for the next 30 days.

More coverage Postponements and cancellations around the Sarasota/Manatee area.

The latest news on coronavirus reactions around the area.

The events now cancelled are:

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s Dinner and a Movie, planned for Friday, March 20;

The annual Town Hall Art Reception, originally planned for Tuesday, March 24;

Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s second installment of Savor the Sounds, planned for Saturday, March 28;

Two events at the Public Tennis Center planned for Friday, April 3.

The town said smaller recreational events, classes and activities would proceed with participants urged to take precautions based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines of: frequently washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; coughing into the sleeve of your shirt and disposing of used tissues; avoiding sharing food or drink; avoid touching your eyes and face.

For additional information, visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage at FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 call center at 866-779-6121 or email [email protected].