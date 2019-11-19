Longboat election qualifying closes with four unopposed candidates

Two newcomers to the Town Commission and two incumbents are now considered “commissioner-elect” following the close of the Longboat Key election-qualifying period on Monday afternoon.

Ken Schneier and Ed Zunz drew no opposition to retain their seats in commission districts 3 and 5, respectively.

Realtor and retired lawyer Sherry Dominick is unopposed in District 1. Incumbent Randy Clair did not file to run for re-election.

BJ Bishop, a member of the town's Planning & Zoning Board since 2006 and its chair from 2008-14 and from 2015 to the present, is unopposed for the At-Large seat held by Irwin Pastor, who did not file for re-election.

Elections are still planned for March 17, 2020, though. Beyond coinciding with Florida’s presidential primary, the town is moving forward with a referendum on its Comprehensive Beach Management Plan. Though final approval is expected in early December, town commissioners gave an initial OK to ballot language spelling out a request for borrowing no more than $34.5 million for no more than eight years.

Beginning with this election cycle, commissioners of odd-numbered districts will serve three-year terms. One at-large commissioner will serve a two-year term. Once that two-year term is up (come the March 2022 election), the at-large seat will serve three-year terms.

As for commissioners in even-numbered districts, come March 2021, they will run for three-year terms. The other at-large commissioner will be elected in March 2021 for a one-year term. Once the term is up and starting in March 2022, that at-large seat will begin holding office for three-year terms.

In letters to Dominick and Bishop, Town Manager Tom Harmer informed the newcomers of their "commissioner-elect" status and their requirement to comply with Florida's public records and open government requirements.

Following the elections, Bishop and Dominick will take their seats at a Statutory Meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., March 23, 2020, and which time commissioners will vote on a mayor and vice mayor for the coming year. Their first official meeting, a workshop, is scheduled for later that day.