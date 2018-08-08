Longboat Key to host coyote workshop

Due to recent coyote sightings, the Town and FWC will host a public workshop about the animals on Aug. 30.
Following recent coyote sightings around Longboat Key, the town is hosting a public workshop to educate residents about the animals.
A release from the town said that in conjunction with experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, attendees will hear a presentation on the following:
- What to do if you see a coyote
- How to protect yourself and pets from them
- How to prevent problems with coyotes
- How to limit attracting coyotes to properties
- Nuisance coyotes in neighborhoods
Frequently asked questions, and those from the crowd, will also be answered.
The workshop is free and will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30 at Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road.
For those who can't attend, a video of the seminar will be posted at www.longboatkey.org.
In the meantime, the town’s release said individuals can get more coyote information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s website.
For questions regarding the workshop, call Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips at 316-1999 ext. 1212.