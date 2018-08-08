Longboat Key to host coyote workshop

Following recent coyote sightings around Longboat Key, the town is hosting a public workshop to educate residents about the animals.

A release from the town said that in conjunction with experts from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, attendees will hear a presentation on the following:

What to do if you see a coyote

How to protect yourself and pets from them

How to prevent problems with coyotes

How to limit attracting coyotes to properties

Nuisance coyotes in neighborhoods

Frequently asked questions, and those from the crowd, will also be answered.

The workshop is free and will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30 at Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road.

For those who can't attend, a video of the seminar will be posted at www.longboatkey.org.

In the meantime, the town’s release said individuals can get more coyote information from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission’s website.

For questions regarding the workshop, call Assistant to the Town Manager Susan Phillips at 316-1999 ext. 1212.