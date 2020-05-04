Longboat Key Tennis Center to reopen with restrictions

The town of Longboat Key has extended certain closures, suspensions and cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town Manager Tom Harmer issued an executive order Friday afternoon.

The town is reopening the Public Tennis Center on Friday and will hold a virtual meeting of the Planning and Zoning Board on May 26.

Tennis Center to reopen

Harmer also emailed commissioners that the Longboat Key Tennis Center will reopen with restrictions on Friday, May 8.

The Tennis Center’s hours will be reduced and members will be restricted to singles play on a limited number of courts.

The courts at the Longboat Key Tennis Center have been closed since March 22 aside from some maintenance work.

“We will monitor the incremental restoring of access to the Center to make sure it continues to be safe for the players and the employees,” Harmer wrote.

Harmer said members will be notified of the rules and precautions necessary to participate.

Mayor Ken Schneier told the Longboat Observer in April he thought one of the easiest things to reopen might be the Tennis Center, especially considering the Longboat Key Club’s tennis facilitates remained open in a limited capacity.

Beach access points and beach parking remain closed

Sarasota County public beaches reopened on Monday morning with lifted restrictions except for social distancing.

The county previously reopened the public beaches with restrictions on April 27, but parking will now be available. Chairs, coolers and canopies are also allowed on the beach.

However, Harmer’s executive order keeps the following closed until further notice in Longboat Key: public beach access parking, Quick Point and Overlook Park parking lots, the town’s Recreation Center at Bayfront Park, the amenities at Bayfront Park and town facilities, including Town Hall.

The town of Longboat Key — which is in both Sarasota and Manatee counties — is expected to re-evaluate the order on or before May 15.

Lido Beach, which is owned by the city of Sarasota, also remains closed.

Manatee County has also reopened its public beaches on Monday, but with restrictions. A limited number of parking spaces will be available at the beaches and guest visitation will be limited to two hours via parking restrictions.

Planning and Zoning Board to have virtual meeting

As of Monday morning, the town has not announced the specifics of the virtual Planning and Zoning meeting other than its scheduled date of May 26.

The Planning and Zoning Board has not met since Feb. 19. The pandemic prompted the cancellation of the March 31 and April 21 meetings.

