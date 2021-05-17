Longboat Key leaders to consider proposed Broadway redevelopment

Longboat Key leaders have received an application for a property in Longbeach Village that would redevelop a six-unit apartment building at the corner of Broadway Street and Longboat Drive North into four single-family units.

Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons said the application for 551 Broadway St. is the town’s first to seek approval under the Conformance Overlay Redevelopment District process, allowing developers to remake properties that once met density standards but were rendered non-conforming when the town downzoned in 1984. Property records show the property, on .1435 acres, was built in 1946, with a renovation in 1981.

Changes made by the town in the last two years now offer some flexibility for developers to rebuild properties to match up better with modern tastes and the marketplace.

“Up until 2019, the ability to redevelop those kinds of properties that had non-conforming density, you could essentially build back what had existed,” Parsons said. “The town would allow the properties that were rebuilding only to build back to the exact same extent as to what they had before.”

Parsons outlined three options for non-conforming density properties, which are properties that have units per acre greater than what the current zoning code allows:

Build back the property back to the specifications that had previously existed

Keep the non-conforming density, but then redevelop according to the zoning district standards

A CORD application

“CORD allows someone to retain the non-conforming density and then redevelop the property, but they may not be able to meet all of the underlying zoning district standards,” Parsons said. “In that kind of case, someone can present a plan that is showing improvement in the various non-conformities.”

Town Manager Tom Harmer explained how the Town Commission approved the CORD process a few years ago after years of discussion.

“It’s a way to recognize some of the grandfathered properties on the island, but still allow them to redevelop in some form or fashion,” Harmer said.

Following the 1984 move to generally reduce density across the island, more than 100 properties remain that don’t meet zoning requirements.

Parsons said he anticipates the Planning and Zoning Board will consider the proposed changes to 551 Broadway St. in September.

“There’s a couple of things that the Planning and Zoning Board will be providing a recommendation to the Town Commission on,” Parsons said.

Parsons said the proposed development entails a future-land use map amendment, rezoning and a site development plan.

“At the end of the process, assuming the Town Commission approves the development there, that property will no longer be considered non-conforming for density,” Parsons said. “It’ll actually have a designation of being conforming for density.”

Property records show Sarasota-based Cypress Cash, LLC owns the property at 551 Broadway. Public records show Richard Lawrence is the director of the Florida domestic limited-liability company.

Mote Institute land sells

Property records show Michael Kimball purchased the land at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive from Mote Scientific Foundation.

Kimball paid $1.5 million for the 1.87 acres of vacant commercial land.

In March 2019, Longboat Key voters approved a density change for the property. If the property is rezoned to residential, then a maximum of four residential units an acre, or a maximum of seven units for the entire site, would be allowed.

Mote Scientific Foundation is separate from Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. The nonprofit’s mission is the advancement of oceanography and marine research on Florida’s west coast, along with supporting local social organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs.