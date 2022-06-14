Longboat Key Cops Corner: Gone Fishing

Saturday, June 4

Nobody home

11:30 p.m., near 6000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Unsecure Premises: An officer approached the location while conducting a routine business check and found a rear door unlocked. The officer entered the premises and ascertained that the area was under construction. Nobody was found inside the business and there were no signs of forced entry; the police left a business card and locked the door upon exit.

Sunday, June 5

At your service

4:12 p.m., near 1000 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Animal complaint: Police were dispatched to respond to a report of an animal problem, and they found a beachgoer with their dog. The officer conducted an in-person interview and ascertained that the dog was a service animal with the requisite paperwork.

Monday, June 6

Clear the road

11:02 a.m., near 600 block of Yardarm Lane

Traffic Hazard: Police responded to a report of landscaping trucks blocking the road to traffic, and they advised the workers that they had to keep the road clear. The workers were told to tell other contractors to leave one side of the road for parking and the other side clear.

Dogs on a boat

12:48 p.m., near 800 block on Broadway

Animal complaint: Police responded to a report of three dogs left unattended on a sailboat, but did not observe any animals on any of the vessels. The officer contacted a marine patrol officer who said that he is familiar with the dogs on the boat and he knew the dogs live full-time on the boat with their owner. No further action required.

Gone fishing

3:18 p.m., near 500 block of Yawl Lane

Alarm: Police were dispatched to this address due to a burglar alarm activation, and when they arrived, they were greeted by a homeowner who stated they had just arrived home from a fishing trip. The homeowner had accidentally set off the alarm.

Tuesday, June 7

Get bent

9:36 a.m., on Broadway/Bayside Drive

Property Damage, Not Vandalism: A patrolman observed a street sign bent over at the corner or Broadway and Bayside Drive and notified public works that it needed to be fixed.

Wednesday, June 8

Show me your papers

4:30 p.m., at 3500 block of Laurel Lake Drive in Venice

Citizen assist: Police received a call at 3 p.m. about a site where dump trucks were unloading fill dirt despite having no construction work permit. The police verified with the planning, zoning and building department that there was no permit and responded to the scene, where they informed workers that they must cease operations. The company checked and couldn’t find a work permit, and the police waited while all equipment was removed.

Thursday, June 9

The Wrong Cut

6:10 p.m., near 600 block of Spanish Main North

Abandoned 911 call: Police were dispatched to a residence for a 911 hang-up call, and when they arrived, they were informed by the homeowner that the landscapers had accidentally cut the phone line. The residence had no need for emergency services.

Friday, June 10

Smoke signals

4:43 a.m., 5500 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive

Alarm: Police conducting a routine patrol heard an audible alarm emanating from a restaurant. Police made a check of the location and found it was secure, and then met a chef at the back door of the restaurant. The chef had been cooking and had accidentally set off the alarm and didn’t know how to turn it off. Police notified dispatch that everything was in order.