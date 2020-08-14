The Longboat Key Town Commission is set to hold an emergency meeting at the end of the month to vote on whether to extend its mandatory mask policy.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 using Zoom.

Exceptions The town of Longboat Key allows the following exceptions to its face-mask ordinance: People observing physical or social distancing

People eating or drinking

People inside a car, unless it is a vehicle for hire

Schools and daycare facilities, which may apply their own safety policies

County, state and federal government facilities

People in a hotel, motel or vacation rental where it is not accessible to the public

People whose compliance would be detrimental to their health, safety or welfare

People working in a business that don't have interaction with other people or maintain social distancing from another person

People exercising while they maintain social distancing

“We will raise the issue and I would be shocked if we didn’t approve a continuation of this for another 60 days, which is as long as we can approve it for,” Mayor Ken Schneier said.

The town has yet to set a time for when specifically the commission will meet. It’s unknown if there are any proposed changes or further exemptions that commissioners could consider in extending the town’s mask policy.

The Longboat Observer reached out to each of the town commissioners. Six of the seven commissioners said they would be in favor of extending the town’s mandatory mask policy as long as it is a continuation of the policy currently in place, which does have exemptions. District Five Commissioner Ed Zunz could not be reached over the phone.

“My judgment is based upon the fact that Longboat is probably the safest place in the state of Florida,” District Two Commissioner George Spoll said. “As is, why spoil it?”

Data from the Florida Health Department shows Longboat Key’s 34228 area code has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County and fewer than five in Sarasota County.

Town commissioners and staff have adhered to the medical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Florida Department of Health, the Sarasota County Department of Health and the Manatee County Department of Health.

“I think all of the doctors are recommending that [wearing a mask] is one of the best ways to keep the virus from spreading and especially with the age of the population in Longboat Key, I think we should continue to do that,” Vice Mayor Mike Haycock said.

Town commissioners voted 7-0 on July 2 in favor of requiring people to wear face coverings in public areas where social distancing guidelines cannot be met with certain exceptions.

“We had a unanimous vote the last time,” District Four Commissioner Jack Daly said. “I’m just guessing without knowing, but my guess is that this time around, we probably will continue on that vein.”

Commissioners must vote on the extension of the policy because it is in effect for 60 days from July 3-Aug. 31.

Several municipalities surrounding Longboat Key have mandatory mask policies of their own, which includes Manatee County and the city of Sarasota. Many private businesses such as Publix also require customers to wear masks.

It is anyone’s guess as to how long mandatory mask policies could be in place throughout Florida.

“It’s hard to predict,” Daly said. “I think it’s really a month-to-month situation.”

Bishop said she would like to see Manatee and Sarasota counties’ positivity rates decrease before the town decides to roll back many of its preventative measures, which include requiring masks, closing public beach parking, closing town facilities for the public without an appointment and the closing of the Recreational Center at Bayfront Park.

“It’s not Longboat Key’s positivity rate, but Sarasota and Manatee counties’ positivity rate,” Bishop said. “What we have experienced is we have a number of people who use our facilities from off the island, and so until we know that that population is at a safe threshold, it’s just not prudent for us to have facilities open where they can put this age-vulnerable population at risk.”

Bishop said she wanted to see state, Manatee and Sarasota counties’ positive rates — the total number of people who test positive for COVID-19 divided by the number of people tested in that particular area — to be less than 5% before considering reopening many of the town’s facilities.

“They’re nowhere close to that now,” Bishop said.

The town’s median age is about 72 years old, according to Bishop. Also, 69% of the town’s nearly 7,000 full-time residents are older than 65. The CDC and Florida Health Department have acknowledged older people tend to be more susceptible to problems related to the coronavirus.

Haycock said the commission should do what it’s done in the past; bring in a medical expert from the Sarasota County Department of Health for advice on decision-making related to the ongoing pandemic.

After the Aug. 31 emergency meeting, the town commission is scheduled to hold its first regular meeting on Sept. 14. The commission will continue to meet virtually using Zoom.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office has extended his executive order that allows Florida municipalities to meet virtually through the month of September.

“I would doubt we would jump ahead of the governor and start having live meetings before he allows it,” Schneier said. “I think we're 'Zooming it' for the foreseeable future.”