Manatee County requires masks in public

After weeks of debate and increasing concern about the health and safety of Manatee County’s public, county commissioners voted 4-3 on July 27 in support of a resolution requiring the wearing of facial coverings inside businesses to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Manatee County's Mask Resolution Manatee County’s mask resolution approved July 27 took effect immediately. It states: An individual in a business establishment must wear a face covering while in that business establishment. (ii) The requirement in this section does not apply to: A. Situations in which individuals maintain 6 feet or more of distance between persons. This exception does not apply to employees who are present in the kitchen or other food and beverage preparation area of a business establishment. Nor does it apply to employees serving food or beverages. B. A child under the age of 6. C. Persons who have trouble breathing due to a chronic preexisting condition or individuals with a documented or demonstrable medical problem. It is the intent of this exception that those individuals who cannot tolerate a facial covering for a medical, sensory or any other condition which makes it difficult for them to utilize a face covering and function in public are not required to wear one. D. Public safety, fire and other life safety and health care personnel, as their personal protective equipment requirements will be governed by their respective agencies. E. Restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking. It is the intent of this exception that a face covering will be worn while traversing a business establishment for ingress and egress, to use the facilities and while otherwise standing when persons are unable to maintain at least 6 feet of distancing. F. An individual in a lodging establishment who is inside of the lodging unit, including but not limited to a hotel room, motel room, vacation rental unit, timeshare unit or similar unit. (iii) Every business establishment shall display conspicuous signage notifying all persons of the requirement to wear a face covering as provided in this section. (iv) Nothing herein shall require or allow a person to wear a face covering to conceal the identity of the wearer in violation of Chapter 876, Florida Statutes. To read the entire resolution, visit www.MyManatee.org.

The resolution makes exceptions including when proper social distancing of 6 feet can be practiced indoors, for children under the age of 6 and for restaurant and bar patrons while eating or drinking.

It considers a violation to be a noncriminal infraction with fines starting at $50 after a first-offense warning.

Businesses must notify the public of the rule via signage.

“I certainly agree we shouldn’t have to mandate this, but the reality is we do have to mandate it because people aren’t wearing masks,” Chairwoman Betsy Benac said. “They don’t think it’s necessary. They think it’s their prerogative to make decisions about themselves, but it’s about public safety.”

Commissioners Benac, Carol Whitmore, Misty Servia and Reggie Bellamy supported the resolution, and commissioners Steve Jonsson, Vanessa Baugh and Priscilla Trace voted against it.

“I think it’s wrong on so many different levels,” Jonsson said. “I think it’s a bad policy decision.”

During the July 27 meeting, Florida Department of Health Manatee County health officer Jennifer Bencie reported that Manatee County’s positivity rate for COVID-19 tests currently is around 11%.

Bencie said wearing a mask, hand washing and social distancing are the three most important ways the public can combat spread of the coronavirus. She said individuals who contract the virus take five days to two weeks to show symptoms, but they can spread it even before symptoms begin. Additionally, she said an estimated 48% of individuals being tested who do not show symptoms are testing positive.

“Of the three [prevention methods], the most important is wearing a mask,” Bencie said. “Since COVID-19 is in the nose and mouth, this virus easier to escape when people cough, talk, sneeze. We want to [reduce] transmission of the droplets.”

Advocates of the mask requirement — many of whom are in the medical community — supported Bencie’s comments. Individuals including Lakewood Ranch Medical Center emergency room physician Dr. Alicia Rech said ICU beds were full and that COVID-19 was impacting hospitals in a way she has never seen in her decade of medicine.

“It’s terrifying,” she said of the situation. “I’m living away from my family since March. I’m scared when I see people without masks because I don’t want people to spread it to me. I feel like it’s a small sacrifice [to make others wear masks].”

Opponents said the mandate violates their rights and does not make sense when so few are infected.

“The mask is not the save-all,” Palmetto’s Joseph Leitenberger said.

Commissioners opted not to adopt a face mask ordinance, instead deciding to review the resolution publicly on a regular basis in the coming weeks.