Letter to the editor

Voters: Here are your options for Nov. 6

Advice to voters who don't like either Andrew Gillum or Ron DiSantis for governor. All citizens have a patriotic duty to vote, so you have seven options:

1. Be loyal to your political party and vote for your party's nominee, even if you don't like them.

2. Vote for the lesser of two evils.

3. Vote for a third party candidate that you like better. But be careful. That might help elect someone who is the greater of two evils.

4. Write "None of the Above" under "Write-in." That shows what you really think about all of the candidates without having to vote for someone you don't like.

5. Vote and leave the box for governor blank, but vote for the other elected offices and for the ballot questions.

6. Fill in the "Write-in" line with someone not on the ballot that you really like, even if they have no chance of winning. However, in Florida if your "Write-in" candidate hasn't registered with the state division of elections then your vote won't be counted. Call your Supervisor of Elections to see if your person has registered to qualify as a "Write-in" candidate so your vote will be counted.

7. Don't vote. But you won't have your voice heard for the other elected offices or the ballot questions. Also, people may think the reason you didn’t vote was because you're apathetic and clearly you can't be apathetic because after much serious thought you decided that BOTH candidates were not qualified.

Remember the golden rule of voting; if you don't vote you don't have a right to complain. So if you don't vote, your friends don’t have to listen to your complaints about how bad our government is.

Steve Scott

Sarasota,