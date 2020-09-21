Lakewood Ranch High football wins opener

Lakewood Ranch High football started its season right, if a bit delayed.

The Mustangs (1-0) went on the road Monday and defeated North Port High (0-3) 23-6. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 17 but was postponed because of a scheduling error with the game's officials.

Lakewood Ranch senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly threw a touchdown pass to senior Kevin Campbell to open the scoring. Senior running back Eli Daniels added two touchdowns on the ground. The Mustangs defense forced North Port into a safety and did not allow a point until less than five minutes remained in the game.

Missing the game was Lakewood Ranch Coach Rashad West, who served the final game of his suspension stemming from offseason recruiting violations. The suspension was cut from six games (two exhibition, four regular season) to three (two exhibition, one regular season) following an appeal and mediation. John Biezuns acted as the team's head coach in West's absence.

West will be back on the sidelines Friday for the Mustangs' home opener against Booker High (0-1). The game starts at 7 p.m.