Katy McBrayer and Jim Lynch celebrated a new home and new engagement

Opening new doors

On Nov. 28, Realtor and Teen Court Vice President Katy McBrayer closed on her new home with boyfriend Jim Lynch in Cherokee Park. Afterwards, Katy told Jim she was so hungry, she wanted to go right to Simon’s Coffeehouse, but Jim had other plans.

Instead, they headed to their new home, where Jim carried her inside the house, through the hallways, and to the doors to the back yard. In the back there is a large gazebo that Jim had decorated in rose petals, lanterns and candles. Katy however, thought the Realtors had decorated it for them and thought it was a sweet — but odd — gesture.

Her thoughts changed when Jim told her they’ve had an amazing time together, she is the love of his life and he wants to be together forever. He proceeded to get down on one knee, asking Katy to marry him. She replied with a yes, and “Which hand does it go on?”

Artful appreciation

Local philanthropist, fashionista and Development Liaison with CAN Community Health Clara Reynardus de Villanueva has a not-so-secret talent for creating art.

The Art Ovation Hotel hosted an opening reception Nov. 29 for its

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva with her painting.

latest art installment, which featured a piece by Clara.

The first of the three exhibits in the hotel lobby is part of her father’s collection. Jorge Reynardus, who was born in Cuba, lent several pieces from the “Cuban Art of the 1980s: The Reynardus Collection.”

The Art Ovation’s art historian and curator, Francine Birbragher-Rozencwaig, is also passionate about the “generation of the 1980s Cuban artists,” so for the opening, she thought it was a central part of the story to include Clara’s work.

Clara’s piece is called “Moonlit Vines” and is displayed in the Overture restaurant.

“The opening was a whirlwind and outpouring of love and support,” Clara says.

Love lives here

Michael’s On East catering queen Tracey McCammack took a break from working the luncheon grind to participate in an event on the side of the philanthropy it was benefiting.

Tracey Mccammack and Harriett Anderson

At the Wit & Wisdom of Aging luncheon Nov. 28 at Michael’s On East, Tracey got up on stage to talk about her mother’s journey from her own home to her now home at the Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation & Senior Care Community. She expained how Harriett Anderson worked at The Colony Beach and Tennis Resort on Longboat Key for many years before she retired and moved in with her daughter, son-in-law, two grandkids and three granddogs (the last of which Harriett claimed not to have liked, but one ended up in bed with her every day).

After five years living with her daughter’s family, Harriett became ill. When she recovered, Tracey decided she needed a place where she would always be taken care of. Sherry Koski, among others, recommended the Pines. Tracey explained how her mom is back to good health, and wheels around the Pines keeping up with all the goings on.

Tidbits:

Storytellers wanted ... Embracing Our Differences is celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday March 1 by visiting local elementary schools to read Dr. Seuss classics. With support from Community Foundation of Sarasota County, The Patterson Foundation and United Way Suncoast they hope to get enough volunteers to read to all the elementary students in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Those interested in being a reader should contact Brenna Wilhm before Feb. 1. Jingle Belles ... Familiar characters walked around Michael’s On East the morning of Dec. 1 for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida’s Christmas in Candyland. Seeing Belle was extra emotional for Alicia Dragash, however. When her daughter, Allison, was diagnosed with cancer, she was wearing a Belle costume, because that’s the outfit she wanted to wear that day. So getting a photo with Belle at the party was a special moment.