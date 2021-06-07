Investigators seek answers in UTC gunfire incident

Investigators with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office continue to look for the people and cars involved in a shooting Saturday evening near University Town Center.

The sheriff’s office said 9-1-1 operators received about 30 calls about a potential active shooter on Cattlemen Road, in the 200 block.

Statements from witnesses said shots were fired between at least two cars driving north through the shopping district. At least one car was struck, a silver Nissan Altima sedan, resulting in a shot-out driver’s side rear window. The other vehicle was a gray hatchback.

Investigators said they believe the incident was isolated and the shots directed at the vehicles and not an attempt to injure patrons.

No injuries have been reported. No businesses were damaged.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to dial our Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.