Instagram followers turn a shelling passion into a part-time job

Luckily, there’s only so much parking on Longboat Key or we could all blame Sheila Loccisano for crowding the beaches.

Loccisano’s Instagram page, Follow Me to Longboat Key, recently hit 100,000 followers. Her inbox is loaded daily with messages from people adding Longboat Key to their bucket lists of must-see beaches.

“I take the privilege very seriously,” she said. “I do my best to educate, entertain and show Longboat Key off to the best of my ability.”

After raising eight kids, shelling became Loccisano’s personal passion. And after seven years of posting pictures and videos, that passion is a part-time job. She's now a sponsor-paid “influencer.”