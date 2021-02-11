 Skip to main content
East County Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 9 hours ago

High school sports roundup: 02.10.21

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Boys basketball

Riverview High defeated (Tampa) Riverview High 95-76 to advance to the Class 7A District 8 finals. The Rams will play Durant High at 7 p.m. Friday at home. 

Lakewood Ranch High lost 63-53 to Durant High on the road in the Class 7A District 8 semifinals. 

Braden River High lost 86-61 to Charlotte High on the road in the Class 6A District 11 semifinals. 

The Out-of-Door Academy lost 53-48 to Bradenton Christian on the road in the Class 3A District 7 semifinals. 

Parrish Community High defeated Saint Stephen's Episcopal 49-48 to advance to the Class 3A District 7 finals. The Bulls will play Bradenton Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Cardinal Mooney High. 

Sarasota Christian lost 64-46 to Bayshore Christian on the road in the Class 2A District 7 semifinals. 

 

Boys soccer

Riverview High lost 3-0 to Newsome High in the Class 7A District 8 championship game. Despite the loss, the Rams will play Plant High in a regional quarterfinals match at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 on the road.  

 

Wrestling 

Braden River High finished second at the Manatee County Championship event. Lakewood Ranch finished fourth. 

 

