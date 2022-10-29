High school football roundup: Week ten

East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (9-0) won 36-14 over St. Edwards Academy (3-5) at home in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. Thunder senior running back Griffin DeRusso had two touchdowns while senior Luca Marino, freshman Allen Clark and junior Jack Meyers all added one touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) won 68-0 over Bayshore High (0-8) on the road. Mustangs senior running back Kevin Everhart ran for four touchdowns.

Braden River High (5-3) won 16-7 over Southeast High (1-7) on the road. Pirates junior quarterback Nick Trier threw a five-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Cody Kawcak. Sophomore kicker Brunno Reus hit field goals of 21, 30 and 38 yards.

Parrish Community High (4-4) lost 56-14 to Port Charlotte High (5-2) at home. Bulls sophomore quarterback Jackson Volz, who lives in East County, threw touchdown passes to freshman Kymistrii Young and to junior Lane Tomlinson.

Sarasota

Riverview High (3-5) won 14-0 over Sarasota High (4-4) on the road.

Booker High (5-4) won 33-22 over Lemon Bay High (2-5) at home on Thursday. Booker senior running back Ahmad Hunter had two rushing touchdowns.

Cardinal Mooney High (2-5) won 35-0 over St. Petersburg Catholic (2-7) on the road. Cardinal Mooney junior Griffin Gisotti had a 34-yard passing touchdown to senior Ryon White and two rushing touchdowns.

Sarasota Christian (5-4) won 49-17 over Real Life Christian Academy (0-9) at home in eight-on-eight football. Blazers freshman quarterback Ben Milliken threw four touchdowns passes.