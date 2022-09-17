High school football roundup: Week four

A key week sees six area teams come down with big wins.
East County
The Out-of-Door Academy (4-0) defeated Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (1-3) 50-0 on the road.
Braden River High (2-1) lost 10-7 to Manatee High (4-0) on the road. Junior quarterback Nick Trier found senior running back Roy Burchett for the Pirates' lone touchdown.
Lakewood Ranch High (2-1) defeated Celebration High (0-4) 28-8 at home.
Parrish Community High (3-0) defeated Avon Park High (2-2) 26-19 at home. Sophomore running back Javon Moss had two touchdowns.
Sarasota
Riverview High (1-3) defeated Lehigh High (1-3) 31-28 at home.
Sarasota High (3-1) defeated Palmetto High (2-2) 16-7 at home. Junior running back Jaden Judge scored the go-ahead touchdown.
Booker High (2-2) defeated North Port High (0-4) 42-7 at home. Senior quarterback Will Carter Jr. threw two touchdown passes.
Sarasota Christian (1-3) lost 29-0 to Shorecrest Prep on the road.
