Sports
Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022

High school football roundup: Week four

A key week sees six area teams come down with big wins.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Editor
East County

The Out-of-Door Academy (4-0) defeated Bishop McLaughlin Catholic (1-3) 50-0 on the road. 

Braden River High (2-1) lost 10-7 to Manatee High (4-0) on the road. Junior quarterback Nick Trier found senior running back Roy Burchett for the Pirates' lone touchdown. 

Lakewood Ranch High (2-1) defeated Celebration High (0-4) 28-8 at home. 

Parrish Community High (3-0) defeated Avon Park High (2-2) 26-19 at home. Sophomore running back Javon Moss had two touchdowns. 

Sarasota 

Riverview High (1-3) defeated Lehigh High (1-3) 31-28 at home

Sarasota High (3-1) defeated Palmetto High (2-2) 16-7 at home. Junior running back Jaden Judge scored the go-ahead touchdown. 

Booker High (2-2) defeated North Port High (0-4) 42-7 at home. Senior quarterback Will Carter Jr. threw two touchdown passes. 

Sarasota Christian (1-3) lost 29-0 to Shorecrest Prep on the road. 

 

I’m the sports editor for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, Maryland. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

