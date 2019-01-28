Healthy fun

SATURDAY, FEB. 23

HEALTH AND WELLNESS EXPO

Takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. The expo includes more than 50 exhibitors from the health field who will share samples and perform screenings including ankle brachial index tests, glucose tests, balance tests, obstructive sleep apnea screenings, blood pressure checks and more. Admission is free.

MONDAY, FEB. 25 TO FRIDAY, MARCH 29

PICKELBALL

Each weekday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., enjoy pickleball at the G.T. Bray Gym at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton. Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Two or four players use paddles to hit a whiffle ball over a net. For information, call 748-4501.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

PRODIGAL RUN 5K

The first Prodigal Run 5k begins with on-site registration from 7-7:45 a.m. with the race getting underway at 9 a.m at Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota. This is a fundraising event for Prodigal Daughters, a nonprofit organization providing a safe haven for women and their children who have suffered from alcoholism, drug addiction, human trafficking, abuse or any other issues. Registration is $30. For information, visit prodigaldaughters.net or call 941-348-3498.

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

QUIT SMOKING

Do you smoke or dip? Do you want to quit? Do you want to give quitting another shot? Lakewood Ranch Medical Center hosts a free smoking cessation class, Tools to Quit — a one-time, two-hour group that covers all forms of tobacco, from cigarettes and cigars to smokeless tobacco. Participants receive support, guidance and a free one-month supply of nicotine replacement therapy, such as nicotine patches, lozenges or gum. For information or to register, please call 866-534-7909.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

COMMUNITY NATURE WALK

Begins at 8 a.m. Join your Lakewood Ranch ambassador Greg Spring for a 2-mile, one-hour nature walk on some of the trails in Lakewood Ranch. Meet at the pavilion at the Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13010 Adventure Place, Bradenton.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE

Begins at 8 a.m. Join your Lakewood Ranch Ambassador, Greg Spring for a 10-mile, 1-hour casual bike ride through Lakewood Ranch. We will meet at the fountains on Main Street, 8131 Lakewood Main Street in Lakewood Ranch.

DAILY

HEALTHY WALKERS PROGRAM

Get fit and have fun with your friends for free. Healthy Walkers is a free, individually paced mall-walking program that encourages members to live healthy, active lives. You can earn rewards for the miles you accumulate. Start your walk as early as 8 a.m. Register at The Mall at University Town Center Customer Service Counter or call 552-7000 for information.

EVERY MONDAY

PRENATAL YOGA CLASS

Classes are from 7-8 p.m. each Monday at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Classes are taught by an experienced, certified prenatal yoga instructor. In addition to building strength and endurance, expectant women learn relaxation, proper breathing, wellness and body awareness. Call 320-9867 to register and for information.

EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

ZUMBA

Classes are from 9-10 a.m. each Tuesday at the G.T. Bray Recreation Center at G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W., Bradenton. Zumba involves dance and aerobic movements performed to energetic music. The choreography incorporates hip-hop, soca, samba, salsa, merengue and mambo. Squats and lunges are also included. For information, call 748-4501.

EVERY WEDNESDAY

LITTLE NIPPERS — NEW PARENT SUPPORT GROUP

The group meets every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Women’s Center Classroom at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, 8330 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. A health care facilitator and other moms are available to offer support and suggestions for each other. An optional light lunch, provided by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, is available for a small fee. No reservation is required.