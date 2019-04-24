Gruters' family makes a royal exit as family of five

Hello, Harry!

Photo by Eric Sutton

We are happy to say that Harry Sayer, the Black Tie reporter for the Orange County Observer, has decided to transfer to Sarasota and take over Black Tie in our office.

I was able to get to know Harry a little last summer when we took an avant-garde style photography and external lighting class for a weekend in Winter Park. After seeing him work professionally and getting to know him a little more personally, I can promise I’m leaving the Black Tie section in good hands.

Harry is a one-of-a-kind, personable guy who has a passion for people. If you seek him out, you’re sure to have a fun conversation. Oh, and it’s important to mention that he loves to dress up! In the Orange County Observer, he used to write a column called Harry’s Styles – I personally hope that makes a comeback when he gets here.

It’s not set in stone yet, but it looks like Harry will be starting in mid-June. He told me he’s excited to focus on just Black Tie (he writes for many sections right now) and be more challenged when it comes to covering all the events.

Make sure to give him a warm welcome when he gets here, Sarasota!

Art from the heart

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and her painting, "Transformations."

Blue Ties and Butterflies Co-Chairwoman Clara Reynardus de Villanueva once again painted a special commissioned work for the Child Protection Center event on April 10 at Michael’s On East. This year’s painting was inspired by husband Roberto Villanueva’s milkweed butterfly garden.

The bottom of the painting shows a caterpillar, which represents a child when he or she first comes into the center. In the middle of the painting there is a butterfly feeding on the plant, showing the care the child then receives at CPC. At the top right corner, the butterfly is then shown flying away to a new life.

The painting was live-auctioned off that evening to Karen and Mike Valentino for $7,500.

Photo by Cliff Roles

A royal re-creation

Ashley and Tim Gruters’ little one was born not on Easter Day as scheduled, but on tax day instead. Jagger Beatrice Gruters arrived Monday, April 15 weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Her arrival makes the Gruters a family of five with older daughters Piper and Casper Gruters.

The couple was seen leaving the hospital in the most royal of

Courtesy photo

manners, thanks to photographer Cliff Roles. The couple’s look, down

to the dress, is identical to that of Prince William and Kate Middleton when they left the hospital with their first baby, Prince George.

Tidbits:

If the shoe fits ... If you’re already looking forward to next year’s Wine, Women & Shoes, tables and sponsorships are selling out now. The event is celebrating 15 years, so it’s sure to be a good year to strap on your best stiletto. Tickets start at $525 for The Signature Luncheon, and for the men, Forty Carrots Family Center is also starting to look for its 60 solemen – wink, wink handsome. Visit winewomenandshoes.com for more info. Setting new sights ... At Lighthouse of Manasota’s annual gala April 13, Art in the Dark, the organization announced its rebranding plans, including a new name and logo. The organization is now called Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and its new tagline is: “Hope and empowerment for the visually impaired.” The reason behind the change was a push to make the logo more modern, better tell the story behind the organization and represent the nonprofit’s regional impact.