Get Your Weave On

Wicker bag, woven basket bag, call it what you will, these bags are this summer’s must-have accessory. Whether you’re going out for a beach day or a lunch with your best girlfriends, this bag is the perfect addition to any summer outfit.

The bags range in a wide variety of shapes, each with its own little added flair. Pops of color in pompoms and tassels brighten up the bags and enhance the summer vibes. We browsed three Lakewood Ranch stores to find this season’s best bags.

The Soeur de Maroc is $140.

Influence Style

Address: 8141 Lakewood Main St., N-102

Phone: (941) 351-9218

Website: influencestyle.com

We first saw Influence Style’s wicker bag selection March 29 on the runway at the annual Paws on the Catwalk fundraiser. Since the show, the bags have been flying out the door, but the shop still has a variety to choose from, each with its own style. They also carry woven-basket clutches for those who don’t want to fully commit to the trend, but still want to take part in it.

The Shiraleah Chicago, Kelly Tote is $48.

Ana Molinari

Address: 8120 Lakewood Main St., Suite 102

Phone: (941) 373-3900

Website: anamolinari.com

If you’re looking for a fun take on this bag trend, look no further than Ana Molinari. Its Kelly Tote gives us all the heart-eyes with the colorful pompoms rounding the outside of the bag. Pair this bag with white for a beachy outfit. The boutique’s selection is also more affordable than others, so you can invest in a couple different styles.

The Spartina 449 is $226.

Wish on Main

Address: 8111 Lakewood Main St.

Phone: (941) 907-9125

Website: wishonmainstreet.com

For a classy take on these casual bags, Wish on Main has what you need. This bamboo bag can either go casual or be dressed up for an evening dinner date. Wish on Main also offers a variety of fashionable jewelry to add some color to your look.

Accessorize your accessories

This summer, the trends say wicker bags and tassel pompoms go together like peanut butter and jelly. Although, pompoms are not only adorning bags, but also shoes, clothes and jewelry. We picked just a few of our favorite pompom accessories to go with, or without, your favorite wicker bag.