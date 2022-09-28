FPL customers in Sarasota, Manatee counties face power outages

10:22 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

257,410 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County, which is 90% of all county customers

18,440 restored in Sarasota County

135,670 FPL customers without power in Manatee County, which is 68% of all county customers

7,800 restored in Manatee County

1,097,910 FPL customers without power across the state

For Florida Power & Light outage information across the state, visit FPLMaps.com.

For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html.

8:48 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

254,660 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County, which is 89% of all county customers

17,680 restored in Sarasota County

129,890 FPL customers without power in Manatee County, which is 65% of all county customers

7,810 restored in Manatee County

1,041,780 FPL customers without power across the state

7:14 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

246,920 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County, which is 86% of all county customers

17,740 restored in Sarasota County

114,300 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

10,740 restored in Manatee County

1,028,840 FPL customers without power across the state

6:06 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

232,670 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

20,200 restored in Sarasota County

90,550 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

10,560 restored in Manatee County

984,506 FPL customers without power across the state

3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

182,510 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

17,440 restored in Sarasota County

42,670 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

8,220 restored in Manatee County

727,163 FPL customers without power across the state

2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

112,670 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

10,450 restored in Sarasota County

38,240 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

6,800 restored in Manatee County

546,355 FPL customers without power across the state

2:04 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

78,800 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

10,510 restored in Sarasota County

36,450 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

4,350 restored in Manatee County

401,675 FPL customers without power across the state

1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

57,440 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

10,390 restored in Sarasota County

25,420 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

4,340 restored in Manatee County

285,523 FPL customers without power across the state

Noon Wednesday, Sept. 28

39,250 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

8,640 restored in Sarasota County

21,190 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

4,320 restored in Manatee County

362,730 FPL customers without power across the state

11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

22,280 FPL customers without power in Sarasota County

8,640 restored in Sarasota County

10,650 FPL customers without power in Manatee County

3,470 restored in Manatee County

135,704 FPL customers without power across the state

10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

FPL reports 11,850 customers have power outages in Sarasota County with 6,730 restored and 5,560 in Manatee County with 3,500 restored. A total 18,580 have been affected in Sarasota and 9,060 in Manatee.

Across the state of Florida, 95,355 FPL customers have power outages and 155,940 have been restored.

For personalized outage information, visit FPL.com/my-account/web-outage.html.

8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28

As winds rise to tropical storm force around Sarasota County, so do the reports of wires down and power outages as Hurricane Ian moves closer to a landfall with a broad field of wind and rain.

In its most recent report, FPL said 13,000 Sarasota County customers are without power, though 380 had their electricity restored. There are nearly 290,000 customers of FPL in Sarasota County.

In Manatee County, 540 customers were without power, though more than 2,600 had previously been out but were restored. There are nearly 200,000 customers of FPL in Manatee County

At this point in the storm, only Miami-Dade had more outages than Sarasota reported, more than 18,000.

Reports of downed wires began coming in shortly after midnight in the southern sections of Sarasota County, spreading north throughout the early-morning hours into dawn.

According to 911 reports, more than 35 individual reports have already been recorded.

Dozens of utility repair crews and their trucks have gathered for days at the parking lot of Robarts Arena on Fruitville Road, preparing to deploy.

On its website, FPL posted a statement saying restoration efforts will largely depend on storm conditions.

"We're responding to Ian and are unable to provide a restoration estimate at this time. Please know we will continue to restore outages, including in-between the storm's weather bands as long as it is safe to do so. We appreciate your patience. Please stay safe."