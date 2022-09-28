See the impact of Hurricane Ian in Sarasota, Manatee

As Hurricane Ian continues its churn through Florida, readers and reporters share snapshots from the storm in our areas. To share your photos or videos, email them to Executive Editor Kat Hughes at [email protected] with your name as well as where and when they were taken.

Pre-hurricane preparations

East County's Paul Caruso, a crab fisherman, heads into the Manatee River on Monday to pick up some of his deeper traps, a precaution he last took before Hurricane Irma in 2017. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

James Keller moves a mini-fridge out of the pool area on Monday on Longboat Key. All loose items are being moved into the garage. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

Kirey Whitehead with AMR Movers helps set up cots at R. Dan Nolan Middle School on Monday. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Long lines of residents showed up more than two hours early Tuesday morning to a county sandbag site at Ed Smith Stadium. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

A Sarasota County dump truck creates a new pile of sand at a county-run sandbag station at Ed Smith Stadium on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

A convenience store on U.S. 301 near downtown was boarded up but remained open Tuesday morning. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

In Hidden Oaks in Sarasota, Cameron Moll shared his creative "medieval fortress" lock ahead of Ian on Wednesday.

Damage begins Wednesday as Hurricane Ian passes through

Damage from Hurricane Ian began in Esplanade in Lakewood Ranch by 10 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

Sand Cay Beach at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday via EarthCam.com

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday via social media images of damage including a fallen tree on Stone Ridge Trail.

Siesta Key Beach around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday via SiestaKeyHOS.com

A tree at Willowbrook at Lakewood Ranch is uprooted at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday. (Courtesy of Carlos Medina)

Waterside at Lakewood Ranch is seeing some rough waters in the lake around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Bryan Schoening)

The cover of a play area at B.D. Gullett Elementary School was ripped off due to the strong winds. (Photo courtesy of Gullett Elementary, posted 4:45 p.m. Wednesday)

A tree was uprooted at B.D. Gullett Elementary School. (Photo courtesy of Gullett Elementary, posted 4:45 p.m. Wednesday)

From a video the Sarasota Police Department shared of outside its headquarters at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Waters of Whitaker Bayou in Sarasota are seen rising quickly as Hurricane Ian passes over the region early evening Wednesday. (From video via Justin Schwegel)

A building on 10th Street near downtown Sarasota collapsed Wednesday evening. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

A building on 10th Street collapsed at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor told the Observer early afternoon Thursday that they did not hear the sound of the collapse, likely due to the volume of the wind, but were looking out their window at the time. The neighbor said they did not have any flooding but that the power is out on the whole block.

A building on 10th Street near downtown Sarasota collapsed Wednesday evening. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

A building on 10th Street near downtown Sarasota collapsed Wednesday evening. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

In Venice Gardens, a palm tree fell on a home's roof and the lake is up 5-6 feet around 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo via Emmalee Moley)

In Venice Gardens, a palm tree fell on a home's roof and the lake is up 5-6 feet around 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo via Emmalee Moley)

In Venice Gardens, a palm tree fell on a home's roof and the lake is up 5-6 feet around 7 p.m. Wednesday. (Photo via Emmalee Moley)

u/bjbyrne shared this photo on Reddit at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, taken in Gulf Gate.

At the Gullett Elementary evacuation center Wednesday night. (Courtesy of Gullett Elementary)

Gullett Elementary Principal Todd Richardson dresses as the Hulk, Moody Elementary Assistant Principal Krista Francies dresses as a traffic cone and Gullett Assistant Principal Julie Gierhart dresses as a chicken to welcome families to Gullett Elementary, which has been serving as a shelter since 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Tactical teams deploy early Thursday morning to begin clearing roadways for emergency vehicles

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos shortly after midnight Thursday from the tactical in-first teams.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos shortly after midnight Thursday from the tactical in-first teams.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos shortly after midnight Thursday from the tactical in-first teams.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared photos shortly after midnight Thursday from the tactical in-first teams.

On Thursday, damage is seen throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties

A Norfolk Island pine tree around 70-80 feet tall uprooted near the corner of Pafko Drive and Spahn Street in Sarasota. No one lives in the home. The roots brought up pipes and cement with it. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

A Norfolk Island pine tree around 70-80 feet tall uprooted near the corner of Pafko Drive and Spahn Street in Sarasota. No one lives in the home. The roots brought up pipes and cement with it. (Photo by Lesley Dwyer)

Fallen trees were seen in north Sarasota County on Thursday morning. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

Several trees are uprooted and blocking sidewalks at Bob Gardner Community Park. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Several trees are uprooted and blocking sidewalks at Bob Gardner Community Park. A park sign was torn in half. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Damage was seen near the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning. (Photo by Kaelyn Adix)

Fallen trees were seen near the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning. (Photo by Kaelyn Adix)

Damage was seen near the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning. (Photo by Kaelyn Adix)

Damage was seen near the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center on Thursday morning. (Photo by Kaelyn Adix)

Pat and Hugh Beetham rode out the storm in their son’s house and came back to find their fence down in South Gatre. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

At the corner of U.S. 41 and Webber, the Southside Elementary gate is open and signs are down. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

This portable potty in the Main Street at Lakewood Ranch offers a challenge for anyone who wants to use it. (Photo by Jay Heater)

McGrath's Irish Ale House at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch lost its awning in the storm. The rest of the street suffered only minor damage. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Main Street at Lakewood Ranch only had a bit of minor damage from the storm with mostly tree branches blowing around. (Photo by Jay Heater)

(Photo by Jay Heater)

Joann Kavanaugh, the owner of Arts A Blaze at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, sweeps water out of her store Thursday morning. She says she only sustained very minor damage, "losing a box of envelopes." She will be open Friday.

Joann Kavanaugh, the owner of Arts A Blaze at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, sweeps water out of her store in front of the scattered debris on the street. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Signs all over Lakewood Ranch ended up on the ground after Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Motorists had to be careful Thursday morning as signal lights faced all kinds of odd directions. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Emergency crews already had Lakewood Ranch Boulevard cleared of big trees early Thursday morning. (Photo by Jay Heater)

River Club's Fred Nelson watches as East Manatee Fire Rescue workers clear a tree from his driveway. He thanked Battalion Chief Charles Reid for responding so quickly. (Photo by Jay Heater)

A downed oak blocks Hyde Park Street in Southside Village. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

A downed oak blocks Hyde Park Street in Southside Village. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

An oak tree blocks Grove Street in Southside. The woman who lives there said she didn't even hear it fall. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

Alan and Kayla Zak walk by a downed tree in Sarasota's Bayfront Park. They rode out the storm in Sarasota with their three kids. They lost power but got it restored around 4 a.m. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

Cindy Shoffstall took these photographs of Lido Beach on Thursday morning. In the otherwise largely grim aftermath of Hurricane Ian, she emailed them to the Lido Key Residents Association declaring, "We still have a beach!"

Jennifer Kane took this photo of a full Phillippi Creek this morning. The creek is usually just a trickle.

(Photo by Jay Heater)

River Club's Marilyn Blazakis stands in front of a ficus fig tree she planted 23 years ago as a seedling. It was taken out by Hurricane Ian. She brought it as a seedling from Ohio when she moved to the area. She said "thank God, we are so fortunate" that it didn't land on her home.

An East Manatee Fire Rescue truck goes through a flooded spot on The Masters Avenue in the Country Club. (Photo by Jay Heater)

A heron doesn't seem to know what to make of a crazy flow of water in a lake along Hidden River Trail in Lakewood Ranch. (Photo by Jay Heater)

The trail at Summerfield's Heron's Nest Park was flooded on Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Susie DAessandro sent in a photo of two trees uprooted in River Club in East County.

A tree brings a power line closer to the road and blocks half of County Road 675 at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

A traffic light dangles into the street on State Road 64 and 117th Street East at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It has since been taken down. (Photo by Liz Ramos)

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Sarasota County shares photos of Thursday morning damage near Cattlemen Road and Webber Street.

Damage is seen late Thursday morning outside the Colonial Oaks neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of Access Sarasota)

A few awnings are down on Main Street alongside some broken glass, but no major damage is seen late Thursday morning. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

A few awnings are down on Main Street, but no major damage is seen late Thursday morning. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

A few awnings are down on Main Street, but no major damage is seen late Thursday morning. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

Damage is seen late Thursday morning outside the Colonial Oaks neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of Access Sarasota)

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sarasota PD posted to social media a photo of drivers trying to return to the barrier islands. Bridges remain closed.

Trees are seen down in the Longwood Run area near University Parkway at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. (Photo by Eric Garwood)

Fences are seen down in the Longwood Run area near University Parkway at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. (Photo by Eric Garwood)

The Sarasota Jungle Gardens sign toppled in Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Spencer Fordin)

Damage was seen around noon Thursday outside of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Damage was seen around noon Thursday at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Manatee County officials urged motorists not to drive into standing water. A pickup truck is seen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday covered by floodwaters on Upper Manatee River Road. (Photo by Jay Heater)

A neighborhood fence along Upper Manatee River Road in East County is buried by water. (Photo by Jay Heater)

The flood covered the volleyball court at the Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Jay Heater)

The flood covered the basketball court at the Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Jay Heater)

Summerfield 3-year-old Carson Sirek wonders how he is going to get to the playground equipment at flooded Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch in the wake of Hurricane Ian. (Photo by Jay Heater)

A.J. Sirek, 12, and Noah Sirek, 10, check out the flooded playground at Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch around 12:45 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Jay Heater)

The baby swings at the Greenbrook Adventure Park in Lakewood Ranch offer an additional challenge after Hurricane Ian went through the area. (Photo by Jay Heater)

A tree uprooted with the grass on Legacy Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

Land at Nathan Benderson Park surrounding the lake is seen flooded around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

Land at Nathan Benderson Park surrounding the lake is seen flooded around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Andrew Warfield)

Minor damage was seen early afternoon Thursday on Siesta Beach. (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Minor damage was seen early afternoon Thursday on Siesta Beach. (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Minor damage was seen early afternoon Thursday on Siesta Beach as some residents walked the beach. (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

A tree was seen fallen on a Longboat Key home on Bogey Lane on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

A tree was seen fallen on a Longboat Key home on Bogey Lane on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Kat Hughes)

Yassna and Shawn Clancy (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Yassna and Shawn Clancy evacuated their Siesta Key home before Hurricane Ian hit. They went to an Airbnb near Yoder's in Sarasota and spent their night eating tomato soup and quinoa and watching the movie "Rogue Agent." They returned to their home Thursday morning to find it in good shape other than a small ceiling leak.

Traffic lights and street signs are gone at the intersection of 12th Street and Beneva Road in Sarasota at 4 p.m. Thursday. (Photo by Kaelyn Adix)

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office shared 3:49 p.m. Thursday on social media an image of McIntosh Road north of Bahia Vista closed for flooding.

Damage to oak trees outside a Myakka City home Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Flooding in the J.R. Fazenda Cattle Ranch and Farm along State Road 70 on Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

State Road 70 near Myakka City is flooded Thursday afternoon. County officials emphasize it is dangerous to drive through standing water on roads. (Photo by Ian Swaby)

Brooke Carter and her father, James Carter (Photo by Ryan Kohn)

Brooke Carter and her father, James Carter, evacuated their Siesta Key home Wednesday with the rest of their family. They returned at 10 a.m. Thursday to find an oak tree had toppled over in their yard — but missed their house by approximately 3 feet, thanks to it falling on a different tree. The Carters live on Winding Way, a canopy road. James Carter said he feels lucky to have avoided the tree, so much so that the rest of his debris cleanup doesn’t seem so bad.

The McDonald family (Photo by Liz Ramos

Summerfield's Clara, Trevor, Nolan, Kayleen and Annie McDonald take advantage of a day off of school due to Hurricane Ian and go fishing on the side of State Road 70 near Uihlein Road.

Evelyn McCorristin Peters shared a photo of her home in Myakka City, which has turned into "an island," she said.





u/teminem shared this photo on Reddit at 7 a.m. Friday, taken in Nokomis: "Here's what is left of my neighbors oak tree that fell on my house (banana for scale)"

u/Ieathummus shared this photo on Reddit at 9:30 a.m. Friday of a downed power line near the downtown Publix off Wood Street.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office posted a photo to Instagram Friday afternoon of crews working in East County, where much flooding has occurred.