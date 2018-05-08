'Foxtrot' tells the moving story of an unexpected journey of grief

"Foxtrot" is one of those movies that begins with a knock on the door by military personnel. From past experience we know that it's never good news for those who open it. But director Samuel Maoz takes us on an unexpected journey unlike any other in this merry-go-round exploration of loss.

Set in Israel, the opening shot is one of a vehicle traveling down a desolate road in the middle of nowhere. It switches immediately to a Tel Aviv apartment where the dreaded doorbell rings and news arrives that Dafna (Sarah Adler) and Michael's (Lior Ashkenazi) son, Jonathan (Yonatan Shiray), has been killed in action. She faints, he kicks the dog remorselessly. His stoic facade belies the inner horror torturing his psyche. As Michael begins making funeral arrangements, the story takes a surprising detour.

In the desert a remote checkpoint is manned by four Israeli soldiers, one of which is Jonathan. They manage to amuse themselves in simple, creative interactions. Rarely are they confronted by vehicles passing through the barrier. Most often the bar is raised for a wandering camel. But one night their lives are forever altered when they mistakenly commit the unthinkable. Soon after, Jonathan is whisked away from his unit to return home in an army vehicle.

Irony, satire and confusion play with your head in this startling, heartbreaking film. Tragic mistakes are made as parents deal with their grief, short-lived relief and coping mechanisms. Maoz ("Lebanon") charts a random course for his subject matter in such a way that the audience is taken off guard quite often. It's an interesting approach, as is his camerawork. Long, lingering close-ups and numerous overhead shots accentuate his character's boxed-in emotional turmoil. The impact is blunt, forceful and ingenious.

The scoring is on point and magical, at times. It provides escape and yet intensifies the emotional suffering. In a brilliant move, Maoz also throws in some exquisite black and white animation to toy with our senses.

"Foxtrot" explores the horrors of war and the toll they take on human beings. Foxtrot, the dance, always ends up where it started. The analogy is profound and prophetic in this deeply moving piece of filmmaking.