Five-O Donut Co. and The Paper Store now open at UTC

Lakewood Ranch's Dan and DeAnna Sparkes have been waiting months for Five-O Donut Co. to open at University Town Center.

They were more than happy to wait in line at the grand opening March 12.

"We've been asking forever for one to be in Lakewood Ranch," Dan Sparkes said, adding that their love the donut shop began five years ago. "It's almost in Lakewood Ranch. It would be great if it was on Main Street, but this is fine."

Customers sat on lawn chairs outside Five-O Donut Co. starting at 6 a.m. anticipating its 8 a.m. opening.

"You know you've made it when they have lawn chairs," said Christine Nordstrom, the owner of Five-O Donut Co.

Christine Nordstrom, owner of Five-O Donut Co., says she is excited to open a new location at University Town Center.

Sarasota's Margaret and Philip DuPerry love the variety of donuts Five-O Donut Co. has to offer.

"They're works of art," Margaret DuPerry said.

Five-O Donut Co. provides special donuts for holidays, such as the Lucky Charm donut for St. Patrick's Day.

Five-O Donut Co. offers between 24 and 30 different types of donuts each week with three to five special donuts that change every weekend. From glazed to powdered jelly to s'mores and croissant donuts, Nordstrom said, there's a donut for everyone.

Margaret DuPerry's favorite donut is the maple bacon donut while Philip DuPerry's favorite is the croissant donut.

Five-O Donut Co. wasn't the only business celebrating a grand opening March 12 at UTC.

The Paper Store, a specialty gift business, welcomed a group of about 40 customers waiting outside its doors 9 a.m. March 12.

"It's so exciting," said Vanessa Frederick, the district manager for the store. "We are thrilled to have all of the customers here. They love what they're seeing. We have something for everyone in here."

Store Manager Kristina Drobnak and District Manager Vanessa Frederick say are excited to open the doors of The Paper Store at UTC.

When Parrish's Sandy Lawrence goes back to Massachusetts to visit family, going to The Paper Store always was on her to-do list. Now with a location at UTC, she's thrilled to be able to go to the store whenever she wants.

"I love the variety of products and the customer service," Lawrence said. "Everyone is so willing to help. They have a great variety. There's something for everybody. I never walk out empty handed."