Fire station fame

At the end of December, Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi named Lt. Daniel Heath the 2018 firefighter of the year.

Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi and Deputy Chief Chris Krajic courtesy photo

Heath has been with the department since 2011 and was promoted to lieutenant last year. In addition to being on the safety committee, he also teaches hands-only CPR.

Additionally, Dezzi named Deputy Chief Chris Krajic officer of the year. Krajic has been with the service since 1997. He oversees two stations and is in charge of the departments’ EMS and fire reporting systems, along with ordering medical equipment and supplies.