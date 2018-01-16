Film review: 'The Post'

"The Post" is one of the most important films ever made. It demonstrates that the power of free speech can save countless lives and that responsible journalism can bring down corruption at the highest levels.

In 1971, Daniel Ellsberg leaked classified information, known as The Pentagon Papers, regarding the war in Vietnam to The New York Times. But the Department of Justice halted the publication. When the publisher (first female), Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep), of the The Washington Post and its editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) got their hands on the "Papers," they made the incredibly risky decision to publish them regardless of the consequences. Having just gone public, the Post's board of directors were not at all pleased.

The "Papers" proved that four Presidents were complicit in misleading Americans into believing we were winning the war in Vietnam. The fact was there was no end in sight. When Ellsberg realized we were there for no reason and thousands of soldiers were being killed, he had to listen to his conscience and do the right thing for his country. Graham and Bradlee agreed and got on board. The stakes were high. There was the real possibility they would go to prison for treason. They actually were tried and the Supreme Court ruled in their favor with a vote of 6 to 3. Shortly after, the Democratic Headquarters at Watergate was burglarized and the rest is history.

Steven Spielberg directs this timely and riveting chapter in American history as though it were a spy thriller. He manages to keep the audience on the edge of their seats for a full two and a half hours. He also emphasizes the lack of respect which women received at the time and how difficult it was to obtain. A rousing score by virtuoso John Williams elevates the cerebral to heart pounding.

The supporting cast is flawless. It includes Bob Odenkirk, Tracey Letts, Sarah Paulson, Bruce Greenwood, Allison Brie and Carrie Coons, just for starters. But it's the chemistry between Hanks and Streep that draws you into the heart of the drama. Streep captures Graham's grit and resilience with such finesse, it's brilliant to behold.

The course of American history was forever changed by brave people who cared about the future of our country. Nixon's restraint of the media ended and thus, he was forced to resign. On June 30, 1971, Supreme Court Judge Black remarked, "Only a free and unrestrained press can effectively expose deception in government. And paramount among the responsibilities of a free press is the duty to prevent any part of the government from deceiving the people and sending them off to distant lands to die of foreign fevers and foreign shot and shell."

Thank you, Mr. Spielberg for enlightening those of us who may not have known or possibly forgotten the role of free speech in this beloved country at a time so critical to our future.