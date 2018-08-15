Fashion Insider: Vacation Essentials

When season is nearing but summer isn’t quite over yet, there’s something on our minds: time to squeeze in one last vacation.

After seven months of weekends — and often weekdays and nights — packed with luncheons and dinners for our beloved non-profits, an unwinding period is necessary. This time is best spent overseas for many of our hardworking philanthropists.

Although traveling is a great way to escape the heat for a while and relax, packing can often be more stressful than it should be.

We talked to three jet-setting socialites to see what vacation essentials are a must-have for them when flying internationally.

Courtesy photo

Terri and Michael Klauber recently packed their bags for a trip to the Douro Valley in Pinho, Portugal. Terri says she always travels with a scarf, denim jacket and her camera.

“I usually purchase an inexpensive hat during my travels and then regift it as I leave,” Terri says. “It isn’t easy traveling with a hat box.”

She brings a scarf for many reasons, including keeping warm in chillier weather and because it’s an easy way to dress up basic clothing. She also says denim jackets are in style right now, making it the perfect accessory for a summer trip.

The Klaubers also love photography, so a camera — or two — are essential for any trip.

“My camera is peeking out behind me (in the photo,)” Terri says. “It’s a true essential to capture all the beauty that we witnessed.”

On a recent “babymoon,” Erin and Doug Christy headed to the city of love — Paris.

Photo courtesy of French Grey Photography

While on their trip, Erin packed for a maternity photo shoot with multiple outfits, which is not the easiest feat to accomplish while living out of a suitcase. However, she follows one simple rule to make it work: packing in a color scheme.

For Paris, Erin picked a color scheme of blush, blue and bright pink, perfect for a photo shoot to celebrate their baby girl due in September. Everything she packed matched one purse, two pairs of shoes and a linen blazer for the evenings.

“This trick keeps you looking fashionable while still being practical,” Erin says. “If you need inspiration to get out of the black and white funk, pick out a dress with a print that you love and then use those colors to build the rest of the vacation wardrobe.”

Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed's international travel tips An unlimited data plan for international travel. Uber, Yelp and Google maps seem to work everywhere.

for international travel. Uber, Yelp and Google maps seem to work everywhere. A universal adapter charger for electronic devices with multiple plug ins. It seems so basic but when your cell phone is about to die, it is really critical.

for electronic devices with multiple plug ins. It seems so basic but when your cell phone is about to die, it is really critical. An eye mask with the eye area as recessed so the cushioning is around your eye and the mask is not smashed against your eye lids, so no smeared eye makeup after the plane ride. I saved mine from Dining in the Dark from Southeastern Guide Dogs. The style is "minimalist-retro" and I don't think intended as a sleep mask, but it did the trick and beat out the other "fancy" eye masks.

with the eye area as recessed so the cushioning is around your eye and the mask is not smashed against your eye lids, so no smeared eye makeup after the plane ride. I saved mine from Dining in the Dark from Southeastern Guide Dogs. The style is "minimalist-retro" and I don't think intended as a sleep mask, but it did the trick and beat out the other "fancy" eye masks. A large shawl made of 100% natural fibers that doesn't shed. Bring a mini lint brush just in case. Wrap it around you on the plane.

made of 100% natural fibers that doesn't shed. Bring a mini lint brush just in case. Wrap it around you on the plane. A toiletry bag that hangs on any hook and disposable single use shampoo samples of your favorite shampoos. Ask your stylist for them on your next time in the salon. These save space, are carry on approved and you know how your hair will behave when you use them.

that hangs on any hook and disposable single use shampoo samples of your favorite shampoos. Ask your stylist for them on your next time in the salon. These save space, are carry on approved and you know how your hair will behave when you use them. Allergy medications are a lifesaver. Take them with you on the plane.

are a lifesaver. Take them with you on the plane. Makeup remover wipes are also carry-on approved and will remove more than just makeup from your face – they can remove deodorant stains too.

are also carry-on approved and will remove more than just makeup from your face – they can remove deodorant stains too. At least two pairs of cute, sturdy walking shoes for all terrain. Alternate days wearing them to prevent blisters.

for all terrain. Alternate days wearing them to prevent blisters. Waterproof bandaids .

. Squishy socks . Bombas are amazing.

. Bombas are amazing. And this one that I adopted from my college jaunts, youth hostel days – an extra large cotton t-shirt works great as a pillow case around your own jacket just in case the pillows provided are invisible or yucko.



