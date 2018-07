AG-ED Denim 10 years weathered rosy rouge, $170 at Foxy Lady Siesta Key

We all had one. Growing up, it was our favorite go-to. Then we left high school and swore to keep it locked away forever.

But we’re serious now, it’s time to pull out the denim miniskirt once again.

The skirts are making a comeback, and we are liking it. However, remember back to when you styled it in high school and do the exact opposite. We are keeping it classy this time.

Billabong Black Magic, $55 at T.Georgiano's Boutique

Quinn miniskirt, $128 at Influence Style LWR