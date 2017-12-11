East County High 5 Moments: 12.14.17

1 — Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer senior Faith Schyck scored twice Dec. 7 in the Mustangs’ 6-0 win against Riverview High.

2 — Braden River High girls basketball freshman O’Mariah Gordon had 20 points, nine assists and seven steals Dec. 7 in the Pirates’ 77-8 win against Palmetto High.

3 — Braden River High boys basketball senior James Boldin had 12 points and 11 rebounds Dec. 7 in the Pirates’ 76-62 win against Bradenton Christian.

4 — Lakewood Ranch girls basketball senior Kayla Bell scored 14 points Dec. 7 in the Mustangs’ 56-12 win against Manatee High.

5 — Rita Probst (-4) won the Nine Hole Women’s Golf Association “Four Clubs Only” event Dec. 7 at Palm Aire Country Club.