Facebook photo finish

Good photography isn't rare when your subject is the stunningly photogenic Longboat Key. The trick is picking the best of the best.

Longboat Key resident Karen Coltun, who runs the Facebook page "Longboat Key Life," hosted a photo contest amongst her page members in March. Out of a couple dozen submissions, she picked six that ranged from photos of birds to a stormy day on the beach to splendid sunsets. Winners took home Lazy Lobster, Solorzano's and Publix gift cards; the former two were donated by the restaurant.

Coltun's page followers went up during the contest, and she plans to do another contest in May.