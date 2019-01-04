EYE ON BUSINESS : Remodel business new resource in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch resident Nick Racanelli has had an entrepreneurial spirit, dabbling in everything from building ice skating rinks to offering website design services.

He bought and expanded a home remodeling business while living in North Carolina in 2010, and later began doing home remodels in the Lakewood Ranch area for real estate investment trusts such as Blackstone Group and American Homes for

IF YOU GO The Kitchen Source Where: 8205 Natures Way, Suite 115, Lakewood Ranch (San Marco Plaza) Offers: Specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, but also can redo closets, offices or any space related to storage or organization. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Contact: [email protected] or 306-5950

Rent, which were buying distressed properties, remodeling them and renting them.

Through that work and prior experience, Racanelli learned the ins and outs of a successful remodel and the pitfalls to avoid. When he moved back to Lakewood Ranch in 2013, he started his own fix-and-flip real estate business. Now, he’s applying that same expertise to assist homeowners.

In August, he opened The Kitchen Source in San Marco Plaza. It offers kitchen and bathroom remodeling, as well as redesigns of office spaces or other storage-related needs.

“This is a turnkey approach,” Racanelli said. “We tie in all the finishes — backsplash, counter, flooring, mirrors, accessories. We don’t try to sell you anything. We want to cater to everything you want.”

The store sells three American-made brands of cabinetry, from the “good” quality Echelon brand to the “better” Serenade Cabinetry and the high-end Cuisine Ideale, which is fully customizable. Many products can be semi-customized, as well. It also sells sink fixtures, countertops, flooring and other related materials.

Racanelli said an initial consultation for services is free, and he works with homeowners to analyze their needs, their budgets and how to best enhance their spaces. He makes recommendations based on his experience, but choices ultimately are left up to the customer.

The Kitchen Source produces renderings and final budget figures. Then, the renovation project can begin.

“We have a dedicated designer and project manager on every job,” Racanelli said. “We oversee the entire project. I’m hands on. I visit every job.”

Racanelli said although The Kitchen Source specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, it can redo offices, closets or other spaces dealing with storage or organizational needs. It also is expanding to design and construct outdoor kitchens.

“That seems to be a natural addition to what we do,” Racanelli said, noting he is still researching product lines but already offers the service.

Racanelli said the space in San Marco Plaza became available in the fall and he thought it would be a perfect complement to his existing home rehabilitation business, SRQ Homebuyer. Many homes in Lakewood Ranch now are more than 20 years old and are in need of renovation work, he said.

The Kitchen Source is not affiliated with the kitchen store previously at that location. Together, Racanelli and The Kitchen Source Project Manager Joe Romero have more than 30 years in the home remodeling industry, Racanelli said.