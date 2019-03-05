'Everybody Knows' is an ambivalent and ambitious kidnapping whodunit

Director Asghar Farhadi is known for his insightful observations into familial dysfunction. In his new film, "Everybody Knows," a mysterious kidnapping unearths secrets and lies long held by the victim's family.

When Laura (Penelope Cruz) and her two children, Irene (Carla Campra) and Diego (Ivan Chavero), travel from Buenos Aires to her childhood home outside Madrid for her sister's wedding, spirits are high. But during the reception Irene is kidnapped and held for a hefty ransom.

Soon after, we discover that Laura's wealthy husband, Alejandro (Ricardo Darin), who did not accompany her to the ceremony, is, in fact, penniless. Also, we realize why the chemistry between longtime family friend, Paco (Javier Bardem), and Laura is so chummy. Seems that they were lovers since childhood and up until she moved to Argentina. Add into the equation that Paco acquired Laura's family estate and has made a fortune off it producing wine. The plot thickens.

In fear for Irene's life, they decide to abide by the captor's demands to not involve the police. But Laura's brother, Fernando (Eduard Fernandez), has a buddy who's a retired detective and he agrees to secretly investigate the crime. What he digs up implicates, seemingly, everyone, including Paco's wife, Bea (Barbara Lennie). She suspects her husband's over zealous involvement in the case is suspect. Speculations run rampant.

Photo courtesy The San Clemente Times

Farhadi ("A Separation") also scripts this methodically paced, tense whodunit,which draws you into its web of intrigue akin to a Hitchcockian thriller. Up until the final scene, which is ever so clever, we almost feel that a sequel might be in the works. But he does leave us with a definitive ending we know will shatter the foundation of this family forever.

Cruz delivers a powerful performance of a grief-stricken mother and dutiful wife. It's a difficult balancing act that she pulls off beautifully. Bardem's questionable loyalty is pivotal throughout the film and he manages to heighten the uncertainty up a notch at every turn. The two play off one another brilliantly.

"Everybody Knows" was filmed on location in the wine country outside of Madrid. The scenery is stunningly soothing, emphasizing a stark contrast to the frenzied subject matter at hand. The title itself is ambiguous because, actually, no one knows. That is exactly what keeps us enthralled in this ambivalent and ambitious piece of filmmaking.