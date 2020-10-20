Edward Mues

Edward Mues, 103, formerly of The Promenade on Longboat Key, passed away peacefully on October, 5, 2020, in Greenville, SC.

He and his wife, Jaga, who died in 2017, enjoyed the area’s many cultural activities, and took several trips with the Ringling Museum. They belonged to the Longboat Key Club, where Ed was part of a regular foursome that customarily had the first morning tee time. In 2017 he returned to LBK to celebrate his 100th birthday and played two rounds on the Gulfside course. Ed was engaged in life until the day he died, and his was a life truly well-lived. Donations may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in memory of Ed’s granddaughter, Katie Proud. Online condolences may be made at www.mackeycenturydrive.com.