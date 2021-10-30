 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 1 hour ago

East County high school football roundup: 10.29.21

Share
East County high school football roundup: 10.29.21
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (7-1) defeated Lely High (2-6) 43-26 on the road. Senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Bryan Kearse threw two touchdowns, including a 60-yard pass to sophomore Anthony Campbell, and ran for another touchdown. The Pirates led 43-12 before taking out their starting players in the fourth quarter. 

Lakewood Ranch High (3-6) defeated St. Petersburg Catholic (4-5) 30-25 at home. Senior quarterback Cameron Madison threw three touchdown passes and junior running back Kevin Everhart ran for 184 yards on 20 carries. 

 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement