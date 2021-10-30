East County high school football roundup: 10.29.21
Braden River High (7-1) defeated Lely High (2-6) 43-26 on the road. Senior wide receiver-turned-quarterback Bryan Kearse threw two touchdowns, including a 60-yard pass to sophomore Anthony Campbell, and ran for another touchdown. The Pirates led 43-12 before taking out their starting players in the fourth quarter.
Lakewood Ranch High (3-6) defeated St. Petersburg Catholic (4-5) 30-25 at home. Senior quarterback Cameron Madison threw three touchdown passes and junior running back Kevin Everhart ran for 184 yards on 20 carries.
