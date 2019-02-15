East County High 5 Moments: 02.21.19

1 — Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer senior Wilmer Yanez scored both goals Feb. 13 in the Mustangs' 2-0 road regional final win against Winter Park High. The Mustangs would then fall 2-0 at home to Lake May High Feb. 16 in the state semifinals.

2 — Former Lakewood Ranch High softball shortstop Kinsey Goelz, now a freshman at Mississippi State, had two doubles, a walk and two runs scored Feb. 15 in the Bulldogs' 8-5 win against Sacramento State.

3 — Howard Pollock sank a hole-in-one Feb. 13 on the No. 4 hole of Palm Aire Country Club's Lakes course. Pollock used a 7-wood on the 112-yard hole.

4 — Braden River High girls basketball freshman Isabella Patterson had 10 points and seven rebounds Feb. 14 in the Pirates' 78-23 home regional quarterfinal win against North Port High.

5 — Linda Conish sank a hole-in-one Feb. 16 on the No. 6 hole of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's Cypress Links course. Conish used a 6-iron on the 116-yard hole.