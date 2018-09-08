 Skip to main content
Sports
East County Friday, Sep. 7, 2018 10 hours ago

East County football roundup: 09.07.18

Share
East County football roundup: 09.07.18
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Braden River High (2-1) defeated visiting Manatee High (1-2) for the first time in program history, 41-31

The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) shut out host Santa Fe Catholic (1-2) 33-0. Junior running back Colin Castro had 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Thunder. 

Lakewood Ranch High (0-3) fell 40-3 to host Southeast High (2-1). The Mustangs offense had four fumbles returned for Seminoles touchdowns, all in the second half. Lakewood Ranch senior running back Drake Theriot had 112 rushing yards to lead the team.

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement