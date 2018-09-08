East County football roundup: 09.07.18

Braden River High (2-1) defeated visiting Manatee High (1-2) for the first time in program history, 41-31.

The Out-of-Door Academy (3-0) shut out host Santa Fe Catholic (1-2) 33-0. Junior running back Colin Castro had 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Thunder.

Lakewood Ranch High (0-3) fell 40-3 to host Southeast High (2-1). The Mustangs offense had four fumbles returned for Seminoles touchdowns, all in the second half. Lakewood Ranch senior running back Drake Theriot had 112 rushing yards to lead the team.