Braden River football beats Manatee for first time

A day after having his Florida High School Athletic Association eligibility partially reinstated, Braden River High wide receiver Knowledge McDaniel was finally allowed to play football.

He walked to midfield pregame as one of the Pirates' four captains. He heard the crowd roar when his name was introduced. He saw the "#KnowledgeStrong" banner hanging from the stands. Most importantly for the Pirates, his game showed no signs of rust.

That was bad news for visiting Manatee High.

McDaniel make his return count, finishing with 133 total yards (87 receiving and 46 rushing) and two touchdown catches, the first a 31-yard strike from senior quarterback Bryan Gagg coming on the game's opening drive. His performance helped the Pirates (2-1) beat the Hurricanes 41-31. Braden River coach Curt Bradley said the win was the Pirates' first over Manatee, once the Sarasota-Bradenton area's premier program, in school history (previously 0-4).

"It felt good, man," McDaniel said. "I was happy to be back with my team. I felt good about the game. I was more excited than (all of) Manatee (laughs)."

McDaniel wasn't the only Pirate to perform on the big stage. Junior running back Brian Battie also rolled through the Hurricane defense, running for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Braden River coach Curt Bradley said Battie reminds him of former Pirates running back Raymond Thomas, now at Northwest Missouri State, who used shiftiness to his advantage.

Defensively, the Pirates were challenged by Manatee senior wide receiver Keyon Fordham. In the first half, Fordham had seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, but Braden River made halftime adjustments and held Fordham to one catch for no yards in the second half. Braden River forced two Hurricanes turnovers on the night, both recovered by senior defensive lineman Jack Ward.

Braden River will next play district opponent Palmetto High (2-1) at home on Sept. 14.