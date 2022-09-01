East County Athlete of the Week: Skyler Quigley

Skyler Quigley is a freshman on the girls cross country team at Lakewood Ranch High. Quigley finished 15th out of 203 runners (22:22.10) at the Jim Ryun Invitational on Aug. 27 at Lakeland's Holloway Park.

When did you start running competitively?

I have been running for fun since I was in fourth grade but I got serious about it as a sport in July. This season is my first season running on a cross country team. In the summers, my family goes to Milford, Connecticut for a while and there's a cross country team there that is really good. I got interested in it through them and it has been good for me so far. I plan on doing track and field in the spring as well.

What is the appeal to you?

I like that there's always a way to get better. Plus, during the races, you have such great support from other people. It's an amazing feeling.

What is your favorite style of running?

I like distance runs. You can put your body on autopilot a little and think about your run, your pacing.

What are you working to improve?

Well, I have not run a flat 5K course yet. The course at Holloway Park, where my first run was, has a lot of rolling hills. I'm hoping the next course we run is more flat because a lot of the courses around here are like that and I want to get used to it. If a course is flat enough, I think I can run sub-21 minutes. That's one of my goals.

What are your other goals?

I want to eventually earn my varsity letter. I just think that would be a cool way of showing how much work I am putting into this sport.

What is your favorite food?

I like mashed potatoes a lot. I don't need any gravy. I like them without it.

What is your favorite movie?

I'm a sucker for Disney movies and romance movies, so I love "The Notebook" and things like "Beauty and the Beast."

What are your hobbies?

I listen to a lot of music, a lot of 2000s alternative rock. Other than that I just hang out with friends.

Which superpower would you pick?

I would pick super speed to help me in my races.

What is the best advice you have received?

My training partner up in Connecticut (Ellie Joudy) told me when you are running up hills, you should lean into the hill. That came in handy at the Holloway Park race.

Finish this sentence: "Skyler Quigley is …"

Competitive. I am always looking for ways I can get better.