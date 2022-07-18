East County Athlete of the Week: Seth Shamrock

Seth Shamrock is a rising senior center/long snapper on the Lakewood Ranch High football team. Shamrock is rated a four-star long snapper by Kohl's Snapping.

When did you start playing football?

I first started playing football in 2013 when I was 9 years old. I have always been on the offensive line, even though I am on the smaller side for a lineman. (Shamrock is 5-foot-11, 210 pounds according to his Kohl's Snapping profile.) I was not the fastest kid, so that is where they put me. I started long snapping right before I got to high school because it was an opportunity to advance my game.

What is the appeal to you?

My favorite thing about football is coming together with my teammates and performing on the field with them. We have become a real brotherhood over the years.

What is your best skill?

My best skill is long-snapping, but other than that, I'm good at helping my other offensive linemen understand their assignments and get ready for each play. I help them mentally stay in the game.

What has been your offseason focus?

I have been getting stronger and faster in order to improve my long snaps. I have also been traveling around to different team camps to keep learning and getting better and gain some interest from schools.

What is the biggest key to long snapping?

The biggest key is keeping your breathing under control and keeping your head still so you can completely focus on where the ball is going. Basically, you need to take your time. It was tough to learn that at the beginning because of the longer distance but I have become good at it with experience.

What are your goals for the fall season?

As a team, I want us to have a winning record and do a lot better than we did last year. (The Mustangs went 3-6 in 2021.) Me personally, I want to continue to prove myself as a long snapper and get the attention of schools to get more offers. I have one offer currently, from Webber International University.

What is your favorite food?

You cannot go wrong with an old fashioned cheeseburger. Lettuce, tomato, onion, all the normal toppings.

What is your favorite movie?

I watched 'The Blindside' a few times recently and it's still great, so I will say that.

What is your favorite school subject?

I like science. I think the diversity of it is so cool. There is still so much about the world that we don't know.

What is the best advice you have received?

Do today what others will not so tomorrow you can do what others cannot. If you want to get ahead, you need to work harder than everyone else.

Finish this sentence: "Seth Shamrock is …"

Determined. I became a long snapper to give myself a chance at my dream, which is playing NCAA Division I football. I am willing to do anything to get there.