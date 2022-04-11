East County Athlete of the Week: Kohen List

Kohen List is a junior on the Braden River High track and field team. List set the school record in the boys high jump (5 feet, 11.75 inches) on March 10 at the North Port Invitational and in the javelin (131 feet, two inches) on April 9 at the IMG Invitational.

When did you start doing track and field?

I started participating in track and field in seventh grade. I did it through eighth grade, then I stopped for my freshman and sophomore years. A friend of mine (sophomore Anthony Campbell) convinced me to do it again this year.

What is the appeal to you?

I think it is the atmosphere more than anything. Other sports, everyone talks bad about each other or complain about each other. Out here, everyone is supportive.

What is your favorite event?

My favorite event is the high jump, but I don't know why. (Laughs.) I just like it. It's fun.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I have been dealing with an ankle injury this year. I got it from jumping. I have low arches, and I didn't have any inserts while training. I haven't missed any meets because of it, but it's been challenging fighting through the pain of it.

What is your favorite memory?

Setting the high jump school record is a great memory. It had not been broken in 10 years (Troy Gatling; 5 feet, 10 inches in 2012). Setting that record is something I was aiming for.

What are your goals for this season?

I want to hit 6 feet, two inches in the high jump, and I want to throw around 45 meters (148 feet) in the javelin.

What is your favorite food?

Either a steak or a burger. I get them cooked medium well.

What are your hobbies?

I like working on cars, including my personal Jeep. I mostly do stereo systems and audio stuff.

What is your favorite school subject?

I don't know if I have one. It used to be math. I would have said math last year, but not now. I don't like pre-calc too much. (Laughs.)

Which superpower would you pick?

I would not pick flying because I like driving places. I might pick super speed. It seems like that would be useful in a lot of ways.

What is the best advice you have received?

Treat others how you want to be treated.

Finish this sentence: "Kohen List is …"

Different. I feel like at my age, I'm different than most kids. Their goal is having fun, and I'm more focused on work and other things.