Those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and who meet current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for testing will be able to establish an appointment to give a drive-thru specimen for testing in Sarasota County.

The drive-thru site has been set up at Twin Lakes Park, located at 6700 Clark Road. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, beginning Friday. To make an appointment, call (941) 861-2883.

Visitors to the site must be referred by a physician to be tested and have a prescription. The physician's office must contact DOH Sarasota who will then contact the individual to set up an appointment. Manatee County set up a similar drive-thru system.

Upon arrival, individuals are asked to remain in their vehicles for testing. No walk-up appointments are allowed.

READ MORE: Keep up-to-date on all The Observer's COVID-19 coverage

Individuals being tested must present a photo ID. The name on the ID must match the name on the prescription for specimen collection written by their health care provider.

Those who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at 941-861-2883 before visiting a hospital emergency room, walk in clinic or physician's office.

Those who are sick with COVID-19 or suspect they are should stay home except to get medical care and avoid using public transportation.

For general information, residents can call the Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit the Florida Health website.