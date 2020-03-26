Manatee County opens drive-thru COVID-19 sample collection

The first day of sample collection, hosted by the Manatee County Health Department, began Thursday at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto.

Approximately 50 people gave samples. The samples were then sent to a lab, which was expected to return results in four days.

Those who gave samples were met by medical personnel wearing face-shields, masks, gloves and gowns. Drivers and passengers were asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and no walk-ups were accepted.

Only those who had a prescription and had made an appointment were accepted. Those who seek appointments, after receiving a prescription should call 748-0747.



Anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at 242-6649 before calling 9-1-1 or visiting a hospital emergency room.

The sample collection continues through Sunday with approximately 50 samples per day being taken.



