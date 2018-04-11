Drink This: Sarasota Sun-Kissed

Toast to spring with this fresh citrus cocktail.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces vodka
- ½ ounce Aperol
- ½ ounce elderflower liquor
- ½ ounce fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce honey water
- 1 ounce fresh orange juice
- Finish with sparkling wine
Honey Water
- Reduce 1 cup of honey to 2 cups of water.
- Chill
Directions
- In a shaker tin filled with ice, combine all ingredients except for sparkling wine and shake well. Strain into a highball or pilsner glass over fresh ice.
- Top with sparkling wine and garnish with edible flowers. Enjoy!
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar