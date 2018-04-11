 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Apr. 11, 2018 36 min ago

Drink This: Sarasota Sun-Kissed

Toast to spring with this fresh citrus cocktail.
by: Columnist Columnist

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces vodka
  • ½ ounce Aperol
  • ½ ounce elderflower liquor
  • ½ ounce fresh lime juice
  • ½ ounce honey water
  • 1 ounce fresh orange juice
  • Finish with sparkling wine

Honey Water

  • Reduce 1 cup of honey to 2 cups of water.
  • Chill

Directions

  • In a shaker tin filled with ice, combine all ingredients except for sparkling wine and shake well. Strain into a highball or pilsner glass over fresh ice. 
  • Top with sparkling wine and garnish with edible flowers. Enjoy!


Matthew Serrano, bar chef at the Table Creekside and Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

